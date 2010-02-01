Gallaudet University Continues to Educate with Ross CrossOver

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – February 1, 2010 – Gallaudet University in Washington, DC expands education abilities with the addition of Ross Video’s CrossOver 12 Multi-Definition Production Switcher for student and departmental live recording and live-to-air production.

Gallaudet began using CrossOver in January 2010 for their student-run production operations. Students produce various local news, information and entertainment programs and assist in the production of materials for use in classrooms, as public service or for distance education.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Ross and their finely crafted equipment,” said Patrick Harris, Senior Video Systems Administrator / Academic Technology. “The placement of Vision, CrossOver and RossGear in our production pipeline sets us along the road to providing quality service to the campus community, and gives a solid foundation for our students wishing to pursue media production.”

CrossOver’s simplicity and functionality helps students become familiar with live studio production techniques involving multiple cameras and other sources. CrossOver also serves as a stepping stone for students who wish to move towards using the Ross Vision production switcher in Gallaudet’s main facility where it is currently used for campus announcing and information sharing.

“It’s a great honor to have Gallaudet University continue to incorporate Ross technology into their facilities,” said David Ross, CEO. “Gallaudet’s reputation precedes itself, offering deaf and hard-of-hearing students the best education with quality equipment.”

About Gallaudet University

Gallaudet University is a federally chartered, quasi-governmental university for the education of the deaf and hard-of-hearing located in Washington, DC. All programs and services are specifically designed to accommodate deaf and

hard-of-hearing students.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

