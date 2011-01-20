NewTek TriCaster Chosen to Produce Live Video Streams for Winter X Games 15

NewTek, a worldwide leader of video and 3D animation products, today announced that its signature streaming product, the award-winning TriCaster portable live production system, will be used to produce and live stream extensive coverage of the ESPN Winter X Games 15 from Aspen, CO, from January 27-30. Fans attending the X Games will be able to watch events on the in-venue video boards at various locations in Aspen-streamed exclusively with TriCaster. Fans at home and on-the-go will have access to the all the action, via the TriCaster-powered high definition (HD) live stream at Facebook.com/xgames.

Last July, at the summer X Games in Los Angeles, live video streams of the event were available at Facebook.com/xgames on the "X Cast" tab and the X Games live stream page, with content that featured the Skate and BMX Park/street practice, daily "Inside X" show, athlete chats and jumbotron feed. With TriCaster, ESPN produced some 446,398 streams that garnered 2,253,380 viewer minutes and 124,776 unique viewers.

"When it comes to live events, especially action sports, producers, directors and content editors are always looking for ways to offer their fans more," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek. "TriCaster allows a producer to elevate the overall event experience and provide unique coverage like no one else-up close and personal."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to the ESPN X Games, TriCaster is used by sports organizations, broadcasters, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: ESPN X Games, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, NHL, NBA Development League, New York Giants, MTV Music Group, "Furious World," Fox News, BBC, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Radio Show, CBS Radio, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Alice in Wonderland," "Tintin," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Caprica," "V," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

