HARMAN’s Mexico-Based Manufacturing Facility Awarded “GREAT PLACE TO WORK” Certification, By The Great Place To Work® Institute, Inc.

TIJUANA, Mexico – HARMAN’s manufacturing facility, in Tijuana, Mexico was certified as one of Mexico’s Top 100 Great Places to Work. HARMAN representatives were on hand in Mexico City to accept the certificate on behalf of the facility during a celebration honoring each of the top 100 companies.

"Our HARMAN Tijuana team has worked intensely to be certified by the Great Place to Work institute of Mexico. We are proud of being selected as one of the best 100 companies to work for in Mexico. This recognition marks our new base line; from this point on, our continuous improvement process must take us to further improve the quality of our workplace, and at the same time, improve the results of our business,” stated Rafael Villalobos, director of manufacturing – loudspeakers.

HARMAN’s product development process allows for the design and testing of new products at US based innovation hubs in Northridge, California, Elkhart, Indiana and Salt Lake City Utah to run cell-based manufacturing of initial product shipments and then shifts manufacturing to larger volume factories such as the Tijuana facility.

With its world-renown Culture Audit©, The Great Place to Work Institute uses positive examples from outstanding facilities to evaluate and benchmark companies, illustrating what great workplaces do differently. The organization scores applicants on hiring practices, compensation, benefits, time off, work-family issues, among other categories, to rank the world’s top companies. An employee survey follows to ensure all aspects of the companies are highlighted.

For more information on the Great Place to Work Institute, please visit http://www.greatplacetowork.com.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets – supported by 15 leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 20 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 11,800 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported sales of $3.5 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2010. The Company’s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NYSE:HAR.