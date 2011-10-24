VSN integrates with Avid in the Colombian RCN TV

RCN chooses the solution VSNIPTRANSFER for content exchange due to its direct integration with i.News, Interplay and Isis. 10 branches of the Colombian broadcaster will contribute to its central production system.

The Colombian broadcaster RCN decided to implement a managed system of contents contribution between its branches and headquarters in Bogotá. The technical managers were satisfied with VSNIPTRANSFER due to its transparent integration with their current news and content production systems, which creates a simple and automatic workflow that accelerates the availability of materials and avoids all performance errors.

The forecasts generated in Avid’s i.News news system get automatically published in the VSNIPTRANSFER server (i.News Sync module). The 10 client nodes, installed in different cities, generate their local contents and publish them in the central server at speeds up to 10 times faster than conventional FTP using state-of-the-art encoding H.264 technologies and the transfer acceleration protocol UMP, a VSN patent.

The contents delivered to Bogotá are transcoded without delay for automatic copy and registration in the RCN Bogotá’s Interplay-Isis system, becoming immediately available for editing. The VSNWORKFLOW MANAGER, which is part of Spider new applications platform, is responsible for this function. The system also generates proxies in .FLV format of all published clips.

Likewise, the 10 clients may consult the central catalog and quickly download any clip at any time with the help of VSNIPTRANSFER’s FLEX client, which uses all generated proxies for previewing, in/out entry points selection and total/partial download of the desired contents at the same speeds.

This solution greatly enhances video contribution and lowers down RCN’s contents exchange costs as it allows using any available IP link. The transparent and automatic integration with the existing Avid’s News and Production environments was a key factor in RCN’s decision.