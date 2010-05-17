Integrated Microwave Technologies Names Frank Giannuzzi Vice President of North American Broadcast Sales

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ - Integrated Microwave Technologies, a business unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division, and a leading digital microwave technology provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Giannuzzi to the position of Vice President of North American Broadcast Sales.

Giannuzzi, a seasoned broadcast veteran, joins Integrated Microwave Technologies following a successful career serving in numerous sales and marketing positions at Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems Company, most recently as National Business Development Manager. Previous broadcast experience was with Philips Broadcast (currently Grass Valley) as North American Marketing Manager for HD Video Acquisition. Frank also served as Director of Marketing HDTV Systems at Daewoo Electronics of America, and Director of Sales Consumer Electronics at Salton Appliances, (Beyond TV brand). In addition, Giannuzzi owned and operated his own broadcast TV and consumer electronics consulting company.

"Frank's understanding of broadcasting technology, client needs and the time-sensitive nature of our industry, makes him the ideal choice to lead our North American broadcast sales team," says Don Hoeler, vice president, sales & marketing, Integrated Microwave Technologies. "Frank is certain to be an asset to IMT's growth within the North American broadcast market and his leadership will allow us to continue delivering top-of-the-line products and exceptional service to our customers."

In his new role, Giannuzzi will be responsible for defining sales strategies within North America while ensuring that budget goals for sales volumes and profitability are reached and that the company's market share is increased. In addition, Giannuzzi will be in charge of preparing business plans and developing business partnerships in order to allow IMT to maintain its leading position in the market.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Established in April 2010, Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC is a business unit within the Vitec Group, Videocom Division. As the premier supplier of microwave video transmission systems, IMT's legacy products can be traced back to 1990 in the Broadcast Media Industry, where we maintain a very strong market position today. IMT continues to develop state-of-the art digital microwave systems (including COFDM and VSB) for airborne, portable and fixed site applications to military, aerospace and government customers worldwide.