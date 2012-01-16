Audio-Technica Introduces Limited Edition Products Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary

— Landmark occasion commemorated with special limited-edition anniversary products that pay tribute to “50 Years of Passionate Listening” —

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology currently celebrating “50 Years of Passionate Listening,” is introducing a number of limited edition products, all featuring a distinct Audio-Technica 50th Anniversary design and color scheme. The products include ATH-M50s/LE Professional Studio Monitor Headphones, ATM25/LE Hypercardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone, AE4100/LE Cardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone, AE5400/LE Cardioid Condenser Handheld Microphone, AE6100/LE Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone, AT4050/LE Multi-pattern Condenser Microphone and AT4050URUSHI Multi-pattern Condenser Microphone. Representing just some of Audio-Technica’s offerings in their product line, these products are limited-edition versions of A-T’s ATH-M50s, AE4100, AE5400, AE6100, AT4050 and the legacy product ATM25.

The LE/Anniversary limited editions, feature A-T’s classic silver-colored metallic finish with blue accents, and the AT4050URUSHI sports a stunning traditional urushi lacquer finish with hand-painted Japanese maple leaves. The AE4100/LE, AE5400/LE, AE6100/LE, AT4050/LE, AT4050URUSHI and ATM25/LE all feature a unique anniversary serial number etched on the surface of each model. The AE5400/LE, AT4050/LE and AT4050URUSHI come with a specially designed, beautifully hand-crafted wooden carrying case.

Of special note is the ATM25/LE, a re-emergence of the classic ATM25 Hypercardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone. Based on direct input from end-users and dealers, Audio-Technica chose its 50th anniversary to bring back a special edition of the classic ATM25. The new ATM25/LE is ideal for kick drum, toms and other highly dynamic instruments; handles very high SPL at close range; provides big, warm low-frequency response with excellent presence; offers very full sound on close-up vocals and dialogue; and features a multi-level grille and rugged construction.

The Audio-Technica Anniversary Models are now available with U.S. MRSP’s as follows:

ATH-M50s/LE $209.00

AE4100/LE $329.00

AE5400/LE $629.00

AE6100/LE $329.00

AT4050/LE $995.00

AT4050URUSHI $2,495.00

ATM25/LE $489.00

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.