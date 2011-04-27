Blackmagic Design Announces HyperDeck Shuttle

NAB 2011, Las Vegas, USA - April 11, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced HyperDeck Shuttle, an exciting new disk recorder that captures uncompressed 10 bit SDI or HDMI video onto Solid State Disks (SSDs). HyperDeck Shuttle is a compact and portable design that's battery powered so it's designed for recording high quality on location shoots, or for use as a deck with live production switchers. HyperDeck Shuttle is only $345.

HyperDeck Shuttle gives customers the quality of uncompressed recording direct to common low cost SSDs in the smallest possible size! HyperDeck Shuttle is small, affordable and battery powered so it's perfect as a field recorder. HyperDeck Shuttle bypasses the camera's compression and records from SDI and HDMI directly into the highest quality uncompressed video. SSDs are cheap and fast, so customers can edit directly from the SSD media itself simply by plugging the SSD into an eSATA dock. This eliminates time wasting file copying.

With a compact and incredibly sturdy design, HyperDeck Shuttle is machined out of a solid block of aircraft-grade aluminum that not only provides customers with a stunning design but also the strength for rugged location use! HyperDeck Shuttle is perfect for in the field, on set, live events, or even on your sport shoots. With an internal battery, HyperDeck Shuttle can recharge and go. Now there's no need to haul around a computer on set because the lightweight HyperDeck Shuttle does full capture and playback in uncompressed 10 bit HD video, yet fits easily in a backpack. Customers can also add HyperDeck Shuttle to their tripod along with the camera.

SSDs are the latest computer disk technology that features flash storage in a low cost and small 2.5" size. Simply plug an SSD into HyperDeck Shuttle and customers get video recording with blazing fast speed, low power consumption and totally silent operation. This is a perfect replacement for mechanical tape based acquisition and also eliminates complicated and expensive disk arrays. A single common SSD can record uncompressed video effortlessly! Removable media like CF and SxS cards cannot match the performance of SSDs and require slow file copying to use the media. With no moving parts, SSDs are unbelievably robust and you can edit directly from the disk. Only SSDs can easily handle shocks and vibrations that would destroy conventional hard drives or videotapes.

HyperDeck Shuttle uses uncompressed media, so it's perfect quality, and customers will never be locked into a proprietary codec that could go obsolete at any time. The HyperDeck Shuttle captures universally compatible uncompressed QuickTime files that can be used with all popular software packages like Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve and more. Now customers will always be free to use the editing, color correction and finishing tools that they choose, and which are best for their clients and jobs. Only with uncompressed capture will customers get a truly open format.

With SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs, HyperDeck Shuttle works with virtually every camera, deck or monitor and effortlessly plugs into monitors or televisions for instant on set preview. HyperDeck Shuttle can also be used as a video playback source for digital signage systems or switchers where it can be connected to a live production switcher for recording events, and then using it for live playback!

"It's hard to imagine something so tiny can capture full uncompressed 10 bit SDI in HD and play it back, all from a removable SSD disk that you can edit on. It's incredible, and so low cost that everyone will be able to work in uncompressed quality", said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. "SSDs really are the 'videotape' format for the 21st century, and it seems like every day the disks are getting even bigger, faster and more affordable!"

HyperDeck Shuttle Key Features

Capture and playback with Solid State Disks in uncompressed 10 bit quality.

SSD disk is removable for editing, and changing to blank disks.

3 Gb/s SDI input using mini coax SDI connector and HDMI 1.4a input. Auto selects.

3 Gb/s SDI output using mini coax SDI connector and HDMI 1.4a output.

Power supply connection also recharges battery.

USB connection for software updates and settings.

Uncompressed 10 bit capture and playback of QuickTime files.

Machined out of solid block of aluminum for maximum strength and attractive design.

Compatible with Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve and more.

HyperDeck Shuttle will be available in May for US$345 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

