Linear Acoustic introduces AERO.lite two-channel loudness controller

Loudness Controller Designed for Cost Effective CALM and R128 Compliance

LANCASTER, Pa. -- March 20, 2012 -- Linear Acoustic(R), the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, is introducing a new member of the AERO(TM) family -- the AERO.lite(TM).

AERO.lite is a two-channel (stereo) loudness controller designed to provide Linear Acoustic-quality audio transmission processing at an affordable price to broadcasters who don't have a need to handle multichannel audio.

"With the implementation of the CALM Act, U.S. broadcasters want to make sure they're compliant," said Tim Carroll, President of Linear Acoustic. "They were asking for an essentials-only AERO loudness controller. We also saw a need in the global market -- where multichannel audio isn't as prevalent -- and we knew it had to be both worthy of the Linear Acoustic name and offered at a truly economical price. We are proud to introduce our solution -- the AERO.lite."

AERO.lite comes in a compact 1-RU package and offers HD/SD-SDI, AES, and analog inputs and outputs. Audio can be extracted from any HD/SD-SDI pair for processing, and the processed audio can be re-embedded into any or all SDI pairs. GPI/O alarms and control are also included. Options include an integrated ITU-R BS.1770 loudness meter, SNMP, and an external redundant power supply.

# # #

About Linear Acoustic(R)

Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. A member of the Telos Alliance(TM), the company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, and the LQ(TM) series of loudness metering products and licenses and OEMs key technologies to premier manufacturers. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games and will return for the London 2012 games. Linear Acoustic is the recipient of a 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award. More information is available at www.linearacoustic.com and www.telosalliance.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/LinearAcoustic/AEROlite.zip

ENDS