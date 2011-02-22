Sensio helps NBA deliver All-Star Game in 3-D for international fans

Sensio Technologies worked with the NBA to present a live broadcast of the recent NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, including the 60th NBA All-Star Game, in 3-D to theaters around the world.

Using its 3D Live Network (a worldwide collection of cinema operators) and display technology, Sensio helped distribute the Saturday and Sunday broadcasts in more than 100 theaters. The game was presented in Sensio Hi-Fi 3D, the frame-compatible format that enhances the originally captured images, according to the company.

The NBA first featured the event in 3-D during its All-Star Game in 2007 in Las Vegas. Since then, the league has conducted numerous 3-D events that have continued to advance the use of the technology in sports coverage.

Burbank, CA-based PACE, a provider of 3-D camera rigs and signal-processing software, has worked with the league on all of its 3-D initiatives, and, using Sony HD cameras and Canon HD lenses, produced the NBA All-Star 3-D events seen around the world. The live coverage employed eight 3-D camera rigs located throughout Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the game was played, including three special PACE 3-D Shadow cameras. The 3-D Shadow cameras were mounted directly on top of the main broadcasts cameras, providing an efficient and non-intrusive way to capture all the action in 3-D.