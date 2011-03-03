Jünger Audio Ensures Full Loudness Compliance For Its LEVEL MAGIC™ Loudness Control Products

In response to the new trends within the broadcast industry to control audio loudness, particularly between programmes and advertising commercials, Jünger Audio has announced that all of its Level Magic-based loudness control solutions are now fully compliant with all current Loudness recommendations.

In the US, broadcast loudness control became a legal requirement in December 2010 when President Barak Obama signed into law the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act. This new US law makes it illegal for commercials to be overly loud compared to the rest of the programming on a given channel. The CALM Act, which refers directly to ATSC Recommended Practice A/85 “Techniques for Establishing and Maintaining Audio Loudness for Digital Television”, compels the FCC to enforce rules that ensure that the average integrated loudness of the station audio matches the dialnorm metadata parameter in their transmitted Dolby® Digital (AC-3) stream.

In Europe, Loudness recommendations include the ITU BS 1770/1771 specifications, which were introduced in 2006, and the EBU R128 recommendation, which was announced at the IBC Convention in September, 2010.

EBU R128 explains how broadcasters can now measure and normalise audio using Loudness meters instead of Peak Meters (PPMs), which had previously been common practice. The result of two years of intense deliberation by audio experts in the EBU PLOUD Group, R128 and the four technical documents that support it, build on the foundation of the ITU specifications but add a number of new developments, including a gating method.

R128, which specifies programme loudness normalisation and permitted maximum level of audio signals, is designed to be short, precise, and simple. Basically EBU R128 recommends that broadcasters normalize audio at -23 LUFS +/- 1 LU, measured with a relative gate at -8 LU.

Jünger Audio’s award-wining T*AP TV Audio Processor is a flagship product that was launched in 2010 as the ideal solution for controlling broadcast audio loudness. The unit, which is fully compliant with ATSC A/85, ITU and EBU R128 recommendations, incorporates a new Sharc-based DSP solution that allows for very precise audio analysis.

Peter Poers, Managing Director of Jünger Audio, says: “This unit provides engineers with the perfect solution for controlling audio loudness. It takes the broadcaster from post production to transmission without encountering any problems from legislators – or any complaints from viewers.”

Jünger Audio’s T*AP is a wide band 8 channel processor (8x1, 4x2, or 6+2) that focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control using the company’s renowned LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm. Using the unique and proprietary Spectral Signature™ technology it also offers dynamic equalisation so that the sound can be ‘coloured’ much more easily than one can achieve with a traditional multi band sound processor. Optional Dolby Decoding and Encoding (D, D+, or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 Downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 UPMIX circuit, which has been upgraded to deliver greatly improved performance and a range of new settings.

The new processor is capable of handling digital inputs (AES) and, through interface slots, all other usual audio formats including all SDI versions (SD, HD, 3G. It is controllable through front panel and Web based GUI, plus remote control, and GPI – and it comes with a redundant power supply as standard.

“All of our LEVEL MAGIC™ based loudness control solutions, including the D06, B46 and C8000 series of products, are already compliant with ATSC and ITU recommendations,” Peter Poers adds. “It is anticipated that the ITU mode will soon be modified to bring it in line with the EBU’s R128 recommendation. We believe this will happen during 2011 and when it does, we will be offering existing LEVEL MAGIC™ customers a hardware upgrade programme incorporating the new powerful DSP solution.”

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com