Vaddio Introduces Mounts for New LifeSize 10x Camera

Vaddio, the global leader in robotic PTZ cameras, camera control systems and contemporary furniture in the broadcasting, audiovisual and videoconferencing industries, has launched two new camera mounts for the recently released LifeSize 10x Camera.

“The new LifeSize 10x Camera mounts were an obvious addition to our existing IN-Wall and Thin Profile Wall mounting solutions,” explains Vaddio CEO Rob Sheeley. “We decided to launch both the IN-Wall and Thin Profile Wall mounts in conjunction with the launch of the new LifeSize camera for immediate convenience and availability.”

The Vaddio IN-Wall Enclosure uses the depth of the wall cavity to recess the LifeSize 10x Camera into the wall, providing a highly finished look to the installation. There are three conduit knockouts located on the top and sides of the wall-box portion of the enclosure, as well as a cable pass-through slot behind the camera in the platform. The IN-Wall mounting box can be pre-installed during room build-out, while the camera platform and face frame can be added at a later time.

The Vaddio Thin Profile Wall Mount for the LifeSize 10x Camera is a stylish and practical way to mount the camera to a wall surface or onto a 2-gang wall box. This mount is slightly undercut to match the bevel and contour of the camera, giving the illusion of “floating” when viewed from the front.

For more information on the new IN-Wall and Thin Profile mounts please contact Tom Mingo at (763) 971-4400 or tmingo@vaddio.com.

###

About Vaddio:

Vaddio is the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty PTZ cameras, high-end camera control systems and contemporary furniture used in the broadcasting, audio/visual and videoconferencing industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Vaddio also has operations throughout the Americas, as well as sales and support partners throughout the world. More information can be found on the Vaddio website, www.vaddio.com or at (800) 572.2011.