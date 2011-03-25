Azzurro To Show AzzurroCam Production System - Remote Version At NAB 2011

Northvale, NJ (March 23, 2011) -- Azzurro Systems Integration (ASI) has announced plans to demonstrate a new remotely operated version of AzzurroCam – its fully integrated, compact production system, at NAB 2011 in Booth # N 1331. AzzurroCam is a reasonably priced, all-in-one, high-quality HD video transmission solution accommodating any facility that requires a robotically controlled single or multiple pan/tilt and zoom camera application.

This latest AzzurroCam version is tailor-built to give sports leagues, news networks and radio studios the ability to manage multiple remote sites equipped with single or multi-camera studio configurations, from one location. The unit serves as a complete remote studio capable of controlling professional cameras, lighting and audio all through a single simple user interface that can be modified to run on numerous touch screen applications such as tablet PCs and iPads. The PC-based interface puts all necessary functions under operator control via presets, on-screen buttons or a joystick and control panel. The integrated package includes a Sony robotic HD/SD camera with remote control over focus, aperture, color, set-up, and pan/tilt/zoom, plus remotely controllable audio mixing, IFB and four-outlet DMX lighting dimmer.

Azzurro Systems Integration (ASI)

AzzurroCam was designed, developed and built by Azzurro Systems Integration (ASI) - a full service design and integration company addressing the technical needs of the television industry with consulting, design, project management, equipment procurement and turnkey installation services. At NAB, ASI will highlight recent projects and discuss the role of a Systems Integrator in today’s rapidly evolving broadcast environment.

About Azzurro Systems Integration

Azzurro Systems Integration (ASI) is a full service systems design and integration company. ASI addresses the technical needs of the television industry offering comprehensive solutions, including consulting, engineering, design, documentation, project management, equipment procurement, custom fabrication, system integration, project commissioning, training, and after-installation support.

