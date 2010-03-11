Perfect Path™ by PPC® 2010 NAB Show Preview

Perfect Path™ by PPC® at the 2010 NAB Show:

At the 2010 NAB Show, PPC®, whose innovative products are behind the wall in more than 100 million homes, will be showcasing its unique line of Perfect Path™ cables at the Destination Broadband Pavilion, the newest exhibit area at the NAB Show. On display will be the Perfect Flex™ Broadband Coaxial Cable, which offers superior electrical performance for set-top boxes, as well as the PerfectLock™ Locking HDMI Cable, which provides a secure, reliable HDMI connection for the ultimate HD viewing, gaming, or professional broadcast application.

New Perfect Path™ by PPC® Products at the 2010 NAB Show:

Perfect Path™ PerfectLock™ Locking HDMI Cable — Superior High-Quality Performance With Secure-Hold™

Consumers and professionals continue to find loose cables as a major problem in their HD viewing experience. Imagine an HDMI cable with performance to 1080p and beyond, that stays secure in the HDMI port, providing maximum picture quality 100 percent of the time.

In keeping with its deserved reputation for innovation, Perfect Path™ will highlight its PerfectLock™ Locking HDMI Cable, a patented locking device that grips a port with ten times the strength of conventional connectors for more than 25 pounds of retention. This exclusive cable not only delivers top-quality 1080p HDTV video and Dolby® Digital DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD audio for the ultimate HD viewing experience, but also provides unsurpassed reliability with the distinctive strength and flexibility afforded by Perfect Path’s Perfect Flex™ jacket.

Perfect Path™ Perfect Flex™ Line of Broadband Coaxial Cables — Superior Electrical Performance, Micro-Crack Resistant

The Perfect Flex™ line of broadband coaxial cables incorporates Perfect Path’s and PPC’s extensive knowledge of the cable industry into a cost-effective, high-performance line of coaxial cable products. A future-ready solution, the Perfect Flex coaxial cable offers electrical performance of up to 3 GHz to accommodate the data transfer rate demands of today and tomorrow with ease. For high reliability and lasting quality, the Perfect Flex line features micro-crack resistance with superior flexibility and advanced corrosion inhibitors. Perfect Path’s coaxial cables utilize the latest eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

About PPC

With more patents in connector technology than any other company worldwide, PPC® has pioneered many of the advancements available in the industry today and is a proven leader in the design and manufacture of connector technology for the telecommunications, satellite, and wireless industries around the globe. PPC’s innovations include the Universal Compression Connector, which is widely used by all major cable TV and satellite companies; the wireless compression connector for the wireless industry; and the only locking HDMI connector. Headquartered in East Syracuse, N.Y., PPC also has locations in Denmark, St. Kitts, and China. More information is available at www.ppc-online.com.

“At the 2010 NAB Show, Perfect Path™ will demonstrate its PerfectLock™ Locking HDMI Ccable and Perfect Flex™ line of broadband coaxial cables at the Destination Broadband Pavilion. These innovative solutions combine high performance with high reliability for broadcast applications including set-top boxes and HD gaming,” said Eric Bodley, vice president and general manager of consumer electronics at PPC®.