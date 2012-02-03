Canal 5 Noticias Chooses Shotoku for Virtual Production in Argentina

Buenos Aires News & Sports Channel Installs Shotoku Camera Support Systems

Torrance, CA – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products, proclaimed a successful integration of the company's virtual reality (VR) camera support at C5N (Canal 5 Noticias) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Shotoku Inc.’s president, Naoki Ebimoto, made the announcement from the Company’s US headquarters in Torrance, CA.

The news and sports information service, established in 2007, is distributed to a worldwide audience via cable, satellite, streaming internet services and social networks. The facility recently interfaced Shotoku's SH120 VR-enabled pan / tilt head system with virtual 3D graphics by Vizrt. Driven through an iPad interface, the channel's operators produce traffic and weather updates, as well as reports on such ever-popular topics as the economy, politics and sports. The Shotoku system was inaugurated on Argentina's Presidential Election Day in October 2011 with compelling graphics especially designed for the occasion by Vizrt.

"Using the Shotoku system, our production team developed a new way to display the news on the [television] screen. Virtual 3D graphics were easy and reliable; they caught the attention of viewers and helped us remain the most innovative channel, with the latest technology in Argentina," declared Gastón Serralta, IT manager for C5N.

"We were very pleased at the results of our integration with Vizrt in Buenos Aires," said Ebimoto. "Virtual reality systems are a key to the future of television production; they enable small facilities to expand the boundaries of creativity and capture the attention of their audience."

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA. The Company's robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Staines, UK. For further information: www.Shotoku.tv

# # #

Shotoku contact: Naoki Ebimoto

1-866-SHOTOKU • info@shotoku.tv

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com