Myers To Demonstrate ProTrack Radio Software Solution At NAB 2011

Modular System Addresses Sales and Content Management, Traffic and Scheduling, Distribution and Repurposing

Northampton, MA (March 16, 2011) – Myers Information Systems’ ProTrack Radio, developed to offer a software solution to address the business end of radio operations, will be prominently exhibited in Booth N 3434 at NAB 2011.

Flagship Radio Suite ProTrack Radio

ProTrack Radio http://www.myersinfosys.com/protrack-radio is a software solution that supports sales and content management; traffic and scheduling; and distribution and repurposing of broadcast content across highly integrated stand-alone, multi‐channel and multi‐station broadcast operations. It provides a high‐level of structure and scalability – without sacrificing flexibility – for today’s rapidly evolving media environments. To facilitate revenue-generating opportunities, ProTrack Radio provides a robust collection of sales management features and reporting tools that provide sales teams with actionable insight. ProTrack offers a one‐stop sales cycle solution, managing all contact, contract, affidavit and invoice information. Teams have access to real‐time avails and schedule data to quickly capitalize on revenue generating opportunities. As sales are realized, historical and projected pacing reports against pre‐defined sales goals become available, all of which are stored within ProTrack Radio. ProTrack Radio integrates with existing infrastructures such as automation and accounting, to optimize workflow efficiency and preserve current investments.

About Myers Information Systems

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1982. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

Myers Information Systems contact: Crist Myers

+1-413-585-9820 / sales@myersinfosys.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com