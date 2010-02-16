Andy Taylor to Lead Pilat Media's Australia and New Zealand Operations

LONDON — Feb. 8, 2010 — Pilat Media, the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that Andy Taylor has been appointed as general manager for Australia and New Zealand. Reporting to Tuval Lava, Pilat Media's chief operating officer, Taylor will be responsible for servicing Pilat Media's clients in the region and for expanding its market presence among local broadcasters and other media companies. Pilat Media's customer base in Australia includes Network Ten, SBS, Foxtel, Southern Cross and Showtime and, in New Zealand TVNZ, Sky, and TV3.

Taylor has served in commercial IT positions since 2001, including project and program management roles for e-solutions and content management systems. He managed professional services units for Vignette APAC and Sun Microsystems in New South Wales and Queensland, New Zealand. Earlier in his career, Taylor served as a submarine commander in the Royal Navy of the U.K. and the Royal Australian Navy.

Taylor will be based at Pilat Media's regional headquarters in Sydney.

"The explosion in content sources and media platforms is presenting exciting new opportunities in Australia and New Zealand, and in response, media companies are making major investments in high-end business management systems," said Taylor. "With Pilat Media's IBMS, media professionals can maximize these opportunities by structuring new revenue models and streamlining content and sales operations. I'm looking forward to helping Pilat Media communicate this message and realize its potential in this vital and growing region."

"We are extremely pleased that Andy Taylor will be joining us in such a pivotal role," said Lava. "His leadership, business acumen, and client-service savvy are perfectly suited to our requirements as we continue to develop new market opportunities and support our growing customer roster in the region."

# # #

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market, and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, AT&T, CTV, Virgin Media, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross Media, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.