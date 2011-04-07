Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Unveils Nucomm Newscoder 4 at the 2011 NAB Show

MPEG-4 Enabled Encoder Allows Broadcasters to Transmit HD Content Efficiently

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, will unveil its Nucomm Newscoder 4 at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C6432).

The Newscoder 4 is a compact, low power, HD/SD, video/audio encoder with AES Encryption. At just 3.7 cubic inches in size, Newscoder 4 delivers superior MPEG-4 H.264 SD and HD encoding, enabling broadcasters to transmit HD content efficiently over the same infrastructure used to transmit standard definition content.

“A distinct advantage of the Newscoder 4 is its market positioning. Functionally, it competes with $20,000 encoders, but is priced in a range so that an entire news fleet can be upgraded,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies President, Stephen Shpock. “This defines the next level of video compression, providing an additional 30 percent bit rate reduction, low delays and video quality improvement over a baseline encoder.”

The NCTX-4 can attach to a broadcaster’s legacy BAS equipment, whether in an ENG/OB truck, helicopter or camera back transmitter. With the high efficiency encoding, HD pictures can be transmitted over an SD SNG system, supporting HD bitrates as low as 6MPBS. Imagine transmitting HD pictures in the equivalent SD operating modes!

The Newscoder 4 input accepts either SD-SDI or HD-SDI inputs, plus embedded audio. The encoder automatically detects the video input format, digitizes and passes it to a high performance H.264/AVC MP@L4 video encoder where the video is compressed down to an extremely low data rate. The resulting output is an ASI transport stream.

Featuring two RS232 ports, one for remote control and a second for user data, the Newscoder 4 also employs AES encryption, preventing unauthorized viewing of the signal. A video test pattern generator is designed into the NCTX-4 that can be controlled externally through the preset switch or programmed to be automatically enabled when the video input is lost. The encoder has an ASI input and output, providing the ability to stack or multiplex multiple units.

The Newscoder 4 requires little set up and the local control panel is easy and user friendly. Simply apply video, power, connect and select a preset. For advanced functions, such as AES encryption keys or unit naming, an easy to use administration software package is supplied, allowing the user to configure up to eight custom presets. The administrator can feel confident that, with the use of access control, the end user cannot corrupt the preset configurations.

