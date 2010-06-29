Anton/Bauer To Give Away Two Tickets To NAB Paradise

From Warranty to NAB Anton/Bauer is Celebrating its 40th Anniversary By Giving Away a Trip to NAB 2011 in Las Vegas

Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world's premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is celebrating its 40-year anniversary by giving a lucky customer two complimentary round-trip airfare tickets, 3 hotel nights and two free passes to attend the 2011 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) tradeshow in Las Vegas!

Not only is Anton/Bauer giving away a trip for two, but the company is also giving away limited edition 40th anniversary t-shirts. All participants have to do to qualify for the trip and the t-shirt is register their Anton/Bauer products for an on-line warranty at www.antonbauer.com/support/warranty, and they will be automatically entered into the contest.

Every month from June until December 2010, Anton/Bauer will draw five lucky registries to receive its limited edition 40th anniversary t-shirts and in January 2011, at its Annual Sales Meeting, Anton/Bauer will randomly draw one person's name as the trip winner.

"Since this is our 40th anniversary in the professional broadcast, video and film industries, we wanted to celebrate in a big way and do something really great for our customers," says Shin Minowa, VP of Marketing and New Business Development, Anton/Bauer. "To thank our customers for their loyalty to our brand, not only are we giving away special 40th Anniversary t-shirts to customers who register their products with us, but we'll be sending a lucky someone and a guest to one of the industry's most prominent events."