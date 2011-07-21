FSR's 30th Year Mark Celebrated InfoComm 2011

Orlando, FL – FSR marked 30 years of service to the AV Industry with a cake cutting ceremony at InfoComm 2011. Customers, colleagues, friends and the press gathered at Booth 1343 in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando on June 16th to join founders Jan Sandri and Bill Fitzsimmons as the duo reminisced about the company’s three-decade history and pledged to remain faithful to the quality of service and product that shaped the Company’s success and ensured its longevity.

Founded in 1981, the New Jersey-based manufacturer supplies the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets with a full array of AV equipment, including switching and control products, and connectivity boxes. The Company credits its continuing success to its ability to identify customer needs and develop reasonably priced, operator-friendly products.

