Dimetis Introduces Next-Gen Network Management System

BOSS LINK Manager® Lite simplifies Network Management and Provisioning of Bandwidth

Dietzenbach, Germany – November 15th, 2010 – Dimetis, an international software house, today announced a next-gen network management system designed to reduce complexity for non-technical users. An intuitive GUI and pre-configured workflows simplify management and provisioning of bandwidth, improving customer services and reducing OPEX. BOSS LINK Manager® Lite is ideally suited for content delivery networks with video adaption layers as edge devices.

BOSS LINK Manager® Lite is hardware and protocol agnostic, reducing CAPEX with control of diverse vendor equipment. It provides all basic functionalities for easy provisioning of point to point and point to multi point connections, for detailed inventory of all managed objects, and for the essential network monitoring and control.

Provisioning can be done with an Apple “touch screen” iPad (client) accessing the BOSS LINK Manager® Lite Server, or with any standard PC.

The BOSS LINK Manager® Lite Modules consist of Easy Connector® (Activation), Security Manager, Bandwidth Manager and real time Inventory Manager. Users can upgrade as needed to full versions of BOSS LINK Manager® including packages optimized for broadcasters, and carrier grade multi-server, multi-tenancy and cloud based applications.

About Dimetis GmbH - Dimetis GmbH, headquartered in Dietzenbach, Germany, is a leading software supplier and hardware systems integrator providing standards-based and customized Broadcast OSS and Telecom NGOSS solutions. Dimetis GmbH software products are used by many of the world’s largest broadcasters, telecommunication providers, and media carriers. (www.dimetis.de & www.dimetis.com)

