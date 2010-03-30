Fairlight Unveils EVO AT NAB 2010: Today's Big Mixer At Tomorrow's Smart Price

Fairlight’s reputation for innovation and quality has taken another giant step forward with the launch of EVO, a fully self-contained audio production system for video, film and music.

The new EVO system, which will be on show for the first time at the NAB 2010 Convention in Las Vegas (Booth C1739), delivers high end console power with cutting-edge affordability. With prices starting at USD $68,000, it is without question today's big mixer at tomorrow's smart price.

“EVO is a major development for Fairlight, one that continues the path started by FAME, Prodigy and Constellation,” says Tino Fibaek, Fairlight’s General Manager. “Although these products already offer our customers an integrated audio and video solution, we wanted to refine and enhance the mixing part of that system so that we could improve usability. With EVO, we have achieved exactly that – a console that not only addresses the convergence of audio and video, but also delivers large format mixing functionality within the small surface footprint that is typical of post production consoles.”

EVO makes full use of recent innovations from Fairlight including Crystal Core Processing, the SX range of I/O options, and Xynergi self-labelling key technology. In terms of design, the emphasis is placed firmly on giving users fast access to mixing tools. This is achieved through the innovative use of rotary encoders and touch screens that combine to deliver in-line controls and detailed full-colour displays for every fader. The center section is designed around Fairlight's revolutionary Xynergi keys, for full tactile control of recording, editing and mixing.

“EVO's built-in professional monitoring section makes simple sense out of complex surround mixing, and is capable of simultaneous fully automated mixes in multiple formats,” Fibaek adds. “Apart from excellent audio, which has always been the hallmark of Fairlight products, our aim was to deliver massive channel capacity and fast intuitive operation. With 36-bit floating point audio throughout the signal path, users have the headroom and precision for the most demanding applications.”

Aimed at film, video and music production and post production facilities, EVO is the ideal platform for integrated recording, editing, mixing and video. As an integral part of the Fairlight family it is file compatible and operationally similar to existing Fairlight products and provides seamless workflows for virtually all SD and HD file formats. EVO panels can also be fitted into existing Constellation frames, providing existing customers with an easy and convenient upgrade path.

Key Features:

• Integrated Xynergi centre section with self labelling key switches.

• New In-Line Panel (ILP) delivering efficient knob-per-function access to channel parameters

• New Touch screen ‘bridge’ delivering rich graphics and channel feedback

• New fader panels featuring organic, full colour LEDs that deliver enhanced automation feedback and improve the mixing process

• The option of 2,3,4 or 5 bay configuration

• Customised surface panel layout to suit individual requirements – and without a price premium

-ends-

About Fairlight:

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia Fairlight designs and manufactures media production systems powered by the company’s groundbreaking CC-1 FPGA digital processing engine. The Fairlight product range includes Constellation, Xynergi and the new Pyxis MT, all of which feature in the world’s leading broadcasters, commercial post facilities, music studios and film production studios. Fairlight has a rich tradition of innovation and development and is at the forefront of green computing technology.