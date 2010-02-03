Grass Valley Helps Tackle the Live HD Telecast of Super Bowl XLIV

February 3, 2010 — High-definition production technology from Grass Valley™ will once again play a major part in bringing all of the excitement of the NFL’s biggest game to viewers around the world. Several mobile production companies will have trucks on-site at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Fla. with Grass Valley production equipment, including cameras, production switchers, and signal routers to produce coverage of Super Bowl® XLIV, live in HD, on Sunday, February 7.

Pittsburgh, Penn.-based NEP Supershooters will send its SS24 HD production truck—one of the largest in the country—to cover the live game activities. Comprised of two 53-foot double expando trailers, it features a Grass Valley Kalypso™ HD production switcher as well as Grass Valley Trinix™ and Concerto™ Series routing switchers to handle the hundreds of digital video and audio signals being used for the main game broadcast.

NEP Supershooters will have seven additional trucks at the game: Denali Silver will handle production of the half-time show for CBS with a Kalypso and Trinix; SS25 will produce the World Feed for NFL Films with a Kalypso, Trinix, and LDK 8000 cameras; ESU will be on hand to support the CBS telecast with Trinix and Series 7000 routers; SS11 will be handling ESPN Sports Center with a Kalypso and Trinix; SS17 will be using a Kalypso and Trinix for DirecTV's Bash, and Yes 1 will be at South Beach for the NFL Network; and SS9 will serve as additional facilities for the game with a Kalypso.

NEP Supershooters' sister company New Century Productions (NCP) will have NCP VIII on site to handle production of the Super Bowl XLIV pre-game and post-game telecasts for CBS with a Grass Valley Kalypso DUO switcher.

In addition, Lyon Video, based in Columbus, Ohio, will have two of its mobile production trucks at the game, which will use up to 14 Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite WorldCam HD cameras in handheld configuration, to capture the sights and sounds of the event for the NFL Films Media Center.

