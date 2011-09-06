IntraCom Brings Matrix And Wireless Intercom To Android

September 6, 2011—IntraCom Systems, LLC, Los Angeles, developer of VCOM, the leading software IP Matrix Intercom System, announced today that it has developed an Android version of its popular VCOM Control Panel. VCOM Control Panels for Android are now available for download from IntraCom Systems’ website – www.intracomsystem.com. VCOM Control Panels for Android can be used to add desktop or mobile clients to an existing VCOM System or used as a stand-alone wireless intercom system.

Last week IntraCom Systems launched its iOS-based Control Panel, and this week the company adds Android to the mix. “Our corporate goal over the last 18 months has been to blur the lines between Matrix and Wireless Intercom and bring it to the most widely used and popular computer platforms/hardware on the market,” says Stephen Brand, C.E.O., IntraCom Systems, LLC. “With the array of Android-based tablets available and Apple’s iPad, VCOM users can deploy powerful, touchscreen Matrix Intercom virtually anywhere, with ease. Broadcast execs are ecstatic that they can put a tablet on their desks and monitor proceedings,” Brand continues. “Tablets used over WiFi or data cellular enable “Mobile Matrix” for those occasionally on the go, while Smartphones and PDAs offer traditional wireless intercom mobility, but with full Matrix capabilities.”

"With current and expected future RF spectrum limitations we need innovative solutions to meet the demands of the changing landscape and satisfy users who desire more and more flexibility and mobility in communications,” says David Brand, Chief Development Officer, IntraCom Systems, LLC. “VCOM Wireless Intercom on Android takes advantage of both WiFi and cellular infrastructure to provide fully programmable, multi-channel multi-access matrix capability on the highly popular Android platform," he says.

The revolutionary VCOM Matrix and Wireless Intercom system on Android supports hundreds of users that can talk hands free privately or in conference in full duplex. The system allows virtually unlimited channels configurable for point-to-points, group calls, and party lines. All typical hardware matrix control panel operations are supported including push-to-latch or momentary mode on any control key. The system can be used over WiFi or Data Cellular, readily interfaces with virtually any number of external communications systems, and has no radio frequency restraints.

About VCOM:

VCOM™ is an interoperable, IP software Intercom engineered to support highly dynamic, fast, and complex communications requirements. The system consists of our:

• server-side Virtual Matrix summing/mixing engine

• client-side control panels for multi-channel/multi-access professional communications

• device interfacing software to easily bridge disparate communication systems including hardware intercoms, two-way radios, and public/private telephone networks

• intuitive System Administration application that enables dynamic configuration and monitoring of the System from any workstation on the network.

VCOM Control Panels provide point-and-click or touch screen control for establishing talk and/or listen voice paths. Multiple group and individual voice paths can be established simultaneously and multiple conferences can be accommodated in any complexity. Subscribers may talk and/or listen in a single conference or multiple conferences, in any combination and in any sequence.

VCOM runs on standard computer and network hardware and is based on a dedicated server, multiple client architecture. The System readily scales to hundreds of users, is built on a highly flexible platform, and coincides with a broad movement within industry and government to use widely deployed IP infrastructures and commercially available computer hardware.

IntraCom Systems, LLC is a Los Angeles-area developer of highly interoperable, multi-channel software intercom systems for professional applications.

To learn more about VCOM and IntraCom Systems, visit us online at www.intracomsystem.com. ###

