EditShare and Nemeton TV Team Up for Rugby World Cup

Nemeton TV’s new production studio features EditShare’s fast, tapeless workflow to capture exciting Rugby World Cup coverage

Basingstoke, UK – September 9, 2011 - EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, announced at the IBC 2011 exhibition that Nemeton TV, Ireland’s largest production company, has purchased EditShare’s integrated production and playout technology - Geevs multichannel ingest and Flow production asset management; tiered storage with high-performance XStream Series and Ark archiving – to produce 2011 Rugby World Cup programming. Commissioned by TG4, Ireland’s National Broadcaster to capture the World Cup games, Nemeton TV has built a state-of-the-art HD production studio around the EditShare tapeless workflow. “The Rugby World Cup games command an audience of just over 4 billon viewers. Only the Olympics, Football World Cup and European Football Championships have higher viewer ratings. With this level of popularity, the production gear we use to capture, produce, and broadcast coverage must be as rugged as the game itself,” said Irial Mac Murchu, Managing Director, Nemeton TV. “Our positive experience with EditShare combined with their knowledge and technical capabilities to manage sports workflow from ingest to archive, integrating important components such as NLEs and Vision Mixers, gave us high confidence to equip our purpose-built studio with EditShare end-to-end.”

Spearheading the installation is EditShare Premiere System Integrator Eurotek. "This was an extremely challenging and exciting project with a fast turnaround time for the complete studio build and the workflow design,” Kevin Moore, Eurotek. “We knew when working with EditShare that we could rely on them to build the complete collaboration solution."

“EditShare offers integration across the board – with our own products and industry standard production and broadcast equipment. This is critical to support fast productions such as sports. With metadata and content shared across the workflow, production teams can turn around game plays faster than ever before,” comments Tara Montford, Managing Director, EditShare. “For Nemeton TV, they need seamless integration from the satellite truck to the Vision Mixer to the editing workgroup. This is where EditShare shines. EditShare moves content from each component to the next, ensuring all the details associated with media migrate along with it. Operators, editors and producers have access to content in real time – with flexible project sharing rules that organize the media sharing on a platform with near infinite scalability. We remove the complexity of media movement and increase the speed.”

EditShare will showcase the end-to-end workflow at Nemeton during the IBC 2011 event on stand 7.C21. For more information or to book a press appointment, please contact Janice Dolan at: janice@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Nemeton TV

Award-winning Nemeton TV is Ireland’s largest, full-service independent television producer and facilities provider with a world-class audiovisual production center for television and digital media programming in Waterford. The plant includes a TV studio, multiple Apple Final Cut Pro HD editing suites, high-end graphics, effects and audio suites, and training facilities. A fleet of satellite vans is used for live events and remote shoots. With three very busy production divisions representing Live Sports, Documentaries and Lifestyle programming, the company produces the largest number of television hours in the country. Nemeton TV also boasts an impressive representation of corporate clients, such as Guinness/Diageo, AIB and GlaxoSmithKline.

About Eurotek

Eurotek is Europe's longest established supplier of media technology. Officially established in 1967 by Drago Radic, Eurotek has been leading the market in the application of Broadcast and future media technology ever since.

By constant research, attendance at international seminars, and sheer interest in our subject, we stay at the forefront of technology, and provide knowledge, advice and innovation to our customers. Our effort in staying ahead helps our customers to stay ahead too. We provide technology updates, product information, and demonstrations of all the latest products, from all the leading manufacturers.

Eurotek specialises in high-end solutions, and are called on to offer solutions for a wide range of clients, from education/colleges, to independent programme makers, to broadcasters. Recent projects include a new Graphics production and delivery system for RTE, a networked digital media distribution and display system for Croke Park, digital delivery and infrastructure for Dundrum Town Centre, complete new post production facilites at Brownbag Films, Flame installations at UTV, Windmill Lane, Piranha Bar and Screen Scene, and Flint installation at BBC Belfast.

About EditShare

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

©2011 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare™ is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

