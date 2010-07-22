NewTek TriCaster and Miss Teen USA Deliver Live Coverage to Fans on missteenusa.com, seventeen.com and uStream.tv

SAN ANTONIO - July 23, 2010 - NewTek, worldwide leader of video and 3D animation products, is partnering with the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) to provide live Web coverage of Miss Teen USA. NewTek TriCaster will produce and live stream coverage of the upcoming Miss Teen USA pageant on Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m. ET from the Atlantis, Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas. Fans will be able to watch the pageant live through the NewTek TriCaster-powered webcast, via www.missteenusa.com, www.seventeen.com and uStream.tv.

The Miss Teen USA pageant is an annual competition for girls between the ages of 14 and 19, each representing their home state and the District of Columbia, respectively. Like its parent organization, MUO, the Miss Teen USA pageant seeks to recognize young women who are savvy and goal-oriented, with interests in advancing their careers, personal and humanitarian goals, and improving the lives of others.

"Through the live stream provided by NewTek TriCaster we are able to capture the growing number of consumers looking to the Internet as a source of live entertainment, and keep the pageant vital and relevant in a society increasingly driven by technology," said Colin Hornett, new media producer, Miss Universe Organization.

"The Miss Universe Organization has been a leader in offering exclusive live coverage of their events to fans worldwide," said Philip Nelson, senior vice president, strategic development, NewTek. "Since adopting TriCaster, they have had over 1.3 million unique views of Miss Teen USA, Miss USA and Miss Universe webcasts."

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to the Miss Teen USA Pageant, TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others, to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: Miss Universe Organization, Diggnation, Kevin Pollak's Chat Show, Peter Himmelman's "Furious World," MTV Music Group, NBA Development League, New York Giants, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "FlashForward," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

