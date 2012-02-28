Harris Corporation Introduces HView™ SX Pro Multi-Display Management Solution for Broadcast and Production

MELBOURNE, FL/DENVER, February 28, 2012 — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, has raised the bar in multi-display technology for live production, outside broadcast (OB) and other video/audio processing needs by introducing HView™ SX Pro -- the broadcast industry’s most scalable, highest-density multi-display management system.

The HView SX Pro extends Harris’ HView multiviewer range, delivering a compact new signal processing and monitoring option for control room environments. Its advanced design is smaller, sharper and smarter than competitive solutions — reducing space, power and complexity while offering superior picture quality and intelligent, flexible control options. Its high-density design accommodates more sources and outputs in fewer rack units to reduce system and installation costs.

Harris customers can use the HView SX Pro as a standalone solution or integrated within Harris® Platinum™ routers. Harris pioneered the tighter integration of routing systems with multiviewers, audio processing (mux/demux), frame synchronization and advanced input/output options in a single frame to simplify deployments, reduce space and lower operating costs.

The HView SX Pro offers low-latency processing and enhances image quality through Harris MicroFine scaling technology. Versatile, built-in control features maximize display options, from single-surface video wall configurations to multi-unit or multi-room systems. These and other advanced options push HView SX Pro beyond the traditional multiviewer function to a true multi-display management solution.

“Live broadcast and production environments have become increasingly complex as the number of signal sources increase, increasing the need to simplify monitoring processes across facilities,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “Harris has made significant strides in multi-display processing that help to minimize costs for our customers without compromise to quality and innovation.”

The Harris SX Pro will debut at CABSAT 2012, taking place February 28 to March 1 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (Stand S3-A21, Sheikh Saeed Hall), and will follow in North America at the 2012 NAB Show, taking place April 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth N2502).

In broadcast communications, Harris offers products, systems and services that provide interoperable workflow solutions for broadcast, cable, satellite and out-of-home networks. The Harris ONE™ solution brings together highly integrated and cost-effective products that enable advanced media workflows for emerging content delivery business models.

