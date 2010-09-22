FSR GIVES BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

Manufacturer’s Participation in United Way’s “Backpacks for Kids” Program Helps Local Children Prepare for a Successful School Experience

Woodland Park, NJ (September 8, 2010) -- FSR, a Passaic County-based manufacturer, has demonstrated its commitment to the community by participating in United Way of Passaic County’s “Backpacks for Kids”, a program that collects supplies for children in Passaic County whose families cannot afford to purchase them. The objective of “Backpacks for Kids” is to send students back to school with the tools they need to succeed. FSR donated 60 backpacks, several dozen composition pads, crayon boxes and erasers.

“We wouldn’t have the success that we achieved without companies like FSR becoming involved and making it happen,” acknowledged Yvonne Zuidema, president and chief professional officer of United Way of Passaic County. “Thanks to Jan Sandri and other business leaders in the community we surpassed this year’s goal and last year’s numbers. We are grateful to them for stepping up to support our cause.”

“FSR believes in giving back to the community,” said Jan Sandri, FSR’s president. “We are grateful to have achieved success as a Passaic County business, and can’t think of a better way of expressing our appreciation than helping our kids start school with proper supplies.”

FSR manufactures audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, from its headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

# # #