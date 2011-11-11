Visual Unity and UNITY Mobile Join Leading Broadcast Industry Figures to Maximize Strategies for Multiscreen Success

Visual Unity, a leading systems integrator and multiscreen platform provider, and sister company UNITY Mobile, a cloud-based mobile services provider, will play a leading part in Marketforce’s Inaugural Conference, Broadcasting and Digital Entertainment, which takes place in London on November 29th, 2011.

Tomas Petru, President of Visual Unity, and Thomas Wittig CEO of UNITY Mobile, are amongst a wealth of speakers, including keynotes from the BBC and Facebook, who will deliver practical case studies and strategic discussions enabling attendees to learn about new technologies, developments with mobile infrastructure, emerging thinking on revenue models and the impact of social media.

Entitled Innovating for the Multiscreen World, Petru and Wittig’s conference session will explore why multiscreen broadcast should matter to today's TV companies and discuss how broadcasters can exploit existing infrastructure to deliver an effective and profitable multiscreen strategy.

“With the focus on the rollout of HD and 3D Services, the broadcast industry has been taken unawares by the extraordinary pace of the multiscreen movement,” Tomas Petru says. “Many broadcasters are now struggling to realign business and operational strategies, as well as resources, to meet these new demands. Those who fail to successfully implement a multiscreen strategy will miss out on 78% of today’s potential audience - a demographic representing a valuable income stream that cannot be ignored.”

Thomas Wittig continues, “Mobile content is now vital to the future of broadcasting. Companies must connect with the mobile ecosystem from both a technology and cultural perspective to harness the enormous potential of audiences on-the-go. The key to an effective multiscreen strategy is audience engagement and interaction, delivering real value in real time – whether the viewer is mobile or at home in front of the TV set. The good news is that thanks to mobile operators, the infrastructure is already in place, so broadcasters can add mobile services with minimal investment and minimal risk.”

Petru concludes: “Visual Unity and UNITY Mobile’s contribution to this debate will be to show broadcasters how they can grow audience share across every screen, monetise their content and generate revenue, by adapting their current operations. With our combined experience of broadcast and multiscreen systems integration, optimised mobile content distribution and audience engagement, Visual Unity and UNITY Mobile are ideally placed to help broadcasters optimize their existing workflows to effectively deliver monetized content and reach new audiences, on new screens, in new ways.”

The Broadcasting and Digital Entertainment Conference provides a unique opportunity for senior executives from content owners, broadcasters, platforms, music, gaming and publishing to discuss the key challenges with delivering and monetising content across multiple platforms.

The conference takes place on Tuesday 29 November 2011, 1 Whitehall Place, London.

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a Systems Integrator bridging the gap between broadcast and software-based media systems, to help clients reach and engage audiences – wherever they are. The team has been designing and delivering turnkey TV systems, broadcast-IT convergent and multiscreen solutions worldwide since 1991. Visual Unity’s award-nominated vuMediaTM platform helps companies control how their brand and assets are managed and monetised in the multiscreen environment. Through four highly scalable and flexible modules, vuMediaTM delivers a cutting-edge web-based and mobile viewing experience, comprehensive VOD services and secure, robust content delivery – all of which can be seamlessly deployed into existing workflows.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Dubai and Belgrade. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com

About UNITY Mobile

UNITY Mobile is a cloud-based mobile services provider that enables organizations to easily leverage Internet strategies and operations directly in the mobile channel. UNITY’s innovative publishing, management and marketing platform enables brands and advertisers to rapidly build on core digital media investments and processes and seamlessly access new mobile audiences. For further information, please visit www.unitymobile.com