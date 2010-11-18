INAUGURAL GRAVITY GSR HD TOUR VISITS KEY EUROPEAN CITIES

GSR HD Designed to Replace VTR Workflow

VIENNA, MUNICH, PARIS – SSL DV, the maker of the world class Gravity Media Asset Management System, is pleased to announce that the new high definition Gravity Studio Recorder (GSR HD) is going on the road at the beginning of December visiting three major European cities. The GSR HD, with MC software option, was designed to provide multi-camera video and audio coverage of a program, while still preserving the traditional tape work flow paradigm engineers use for near-air productions. The tour begins on Monday, December 6, in Vienna at the Holiday Inn Vienna City; moves to Munich on Wednesday, December 8, at the Holiday Inn Munich; and concludes in Paris at the Holiday Inn Montparnasse on Friday, December 10, 2010.

“We are very excited by the response from the industry to the news of the GSR HD demonstration tour,” says Pete Wood, business development manager for SSL DV. “The GSR HD is an elegant solution to the problem of inefficient VTR roll back and record operations for near-live program productions of game or interview-type shows. The GSR HD maintains all the same functionality, while delivering computer speed and accuracy to the process, greatly streamlining production throughput. In essence, a director can have more creative choices in less time to yield superior content creation. Multiple media production companies in each city have signed up for this up close and personal look at the GSR HD.”

The GSR HD is a digital linear recording device that allows for the overwriting of previous takes with new material onto the same file. The GSR MC Software option creates a master/slave relationship between a designated master Gravity Studio Recorder and up to three additional GSR units. With MC, an end user can now successfully include a range of independent camera positions and production options not available with a single GSR unit. With each camera’s data stored on individual GSR units, a director may now re-take a question and answer segment, refine the video flow, insert and compile into a single file for air without separate time and budget intensive post production.

Please contact Pete Wood at +44 1865 842300 ex 235 for details of each presentation or visit www.solid-state-logic.com for further information and signup.

SSL DV, Inc., a Solid State Logic Company offers comprehensive advanced turnkey Gravity Digital Asset Management and rapid media production systems serving the entertainment, broadcast, education, corporate and government markets. Systems can be configured for small workgroups up to multi-location enterprise systems. For more information on our products or services please visit us on the Web at: www.solidstatelogic.com/gravity.