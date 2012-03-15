Boxx.tv to highlight new Meridian-Lite RF camera system

Boxx.tv will showcase its new Meridian-Lite entry-level RF camera system featuring zero delay transmission at the 2012 NAB Show.

Meridian-Lite features zero frame delay RF link for high-definition video, which delivers broadcast video and sound in sync. The system supports full 4:2:2 video, including all formats up to 1080p 30fps.

The Meridian Lite provides a simple interface for quick setup and ease of use. It has the same range and reliability as its high-end equivalent and is upgradable to provide all of the features of the full Meridian RF link.

Boxx.tv designed Meridian Lite for professional broadcast and videography applications. It is suitable for live broadcast on a budget and for Steadicam operators, but will also suit video assist, webcasting, conference and other applications.

See Boxx.tv at 2012 NAB Show booth C7219.