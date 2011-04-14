TC ELECTRONIC ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO THE TC TOUCHMONITOR AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

Upgraded software for TM7, TM9 software enables dual radar display

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 14, 2011 - TC Electronic (Booth SU10217), a global leader in digital signal processing and loudness control technologies for the professional audio, broadcast and post production markets, is pleased to announce the new software version 1.11 for its TC TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The new software adds dual radar display to the LM6 loudness radar meter algorithm for TC's line of TouchMonitors. Now loudness can look twice as good!

With the optional LM6 algorithm installed, users can load two independent radar meters simultaneously on their TC TouchMonitor TM7 or TM9. This opens up a number of highly valuable configurations. For example, it is possible to let one radar meter display a pre-processing signal while another shows a post-processing signal-and best of all, both can be monitored at the same time for the ultimate audio overview. Another scenario could be having two radar meters display both a stereo and a 5.1 signal simultaneously, or two stereo or two 5.1 signals. Finally, both instances also provide a 24-hour history for the audio being monitored.

Other instruments have been updated as well. For example, it is now possible to run multiple instances of the Surround Sound Analyzer. Also, the on-screen help feature has been improved, as has the general UI experience with enhanced mouse sensitivity and new slider functions. Finally, the new software release also features improvements to its general stability and performance.

In essence, TC TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 are the ultimate loudness meter solutions; featuring

touch screen, an extremely consistent loudness readout, and compatibility with American, European and Japanese broadcasting standards.

For decades, TC Electronic has explored and pioneered the field of digital audio and loudness metering, offering state-of-the-art tools for measuring, correcting and converting audio for a wide variety of applications. For instance, the amazing radar meter is available as a software plug-in (LM5D) for Pro Tools HD and TC Electronic's award-winning System 6000 MKII platform, DB4 MKII and DB8 MKII broadcasting processors, and the newly introduced LM2 rack-based stereo loudness meter.

The TC TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 are full-featured stereo and multichannel loudness true-peak level meters, which are perfect not only for broadcast ingest and transmission, but also for post, film and live production. To comply with a given international broadcasting standard, the numbers representing loudness are paramount, and these all-important digits are displayed instantly on the large color touch screen.

In short, TC Electronic is proud to continuously develop next-generation loudness metering!

Available: Now

For more information about TC TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 visit: www.tcelectronic.com/touchmonitor