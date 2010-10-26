LECTROSONICS INTRODUCES MUTE SWITCH

Rio Rancho, NM – October 2010… Lectrosonics, recognized the world over as a leading manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products, is pleased to announce the Mute switch. Designed for use with the company’s belt-pack transmitters, the Mute switch is a belt-mount unit that provides instant, pop-free audio muting. The Mute switch is an active device that is powered by any 5-pin Lectrosonics transmitter, including the new Servo Input transmitters such as the SM Series, LMa, and UM400a. It works with most 2- and 3-wire lavaliere microphones wired according to Lectrosonics guidelines.

The new Lectrosonics Mute uses an optically coupled switch to silence the audio signal without any clicks and pops, even when located in a strong RF field. The unit’s toggle switch is weather resistant and the included cable has weather resistant vinyl boots at each end. A wiring kit is included that provides a 5-pin connector, strain relief parts, and an additional water resistant vinyl boot to protect the lavaliere microphone connector from moisture.

With its convenient weather resistant package, the Mute switch makes an ideal choice for outdoor sporting events. The housing is machined aluminum, powder coated, and laser engraved for ruggedness and legibility. The toggle switch is conveniently sized and can easily be controlled under garments. The reversible, stainless steel belt clip enables it to be adjusted to the user’s preference.

Karl Winkler, Lectrosonics’ Director of Business Development, commented on the company’s new Mute switch. “The new Mute switch is an indispensible accessory for our 5-pin transmitters,” states Winkler. “This is the perfect solution for muting the audio feed of referees, ministers, or others who require the ability to either temporarily silence or temporarily engage their microphones. The unit’s robust design protects it from moisture and the housing is specifically built to withstand the rigors of outdoor use. I’m confident many sound professionals will find this an invaluable accessory.”

The Lectrosonics Mute switch carries an MSRP of $329 and is available now.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

