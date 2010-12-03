Trio's New HD Mobile Unit Hits The Road With Cobalt Digital

(Urbana, IL, November 30, 2010) – Trio Video (www.triovideo.com ), a Chicago-based mobile production company, recently rolled out Tempo - its newest HD mobile unit furnished with an extensive complement of Cobalt Digital’s (www.CobaltDigital.com) 3G/HD/SD conversion gear. The Cobalt equipment is being used to distribute audio and video signals throughout the vehicle, and convert high-definition signals to different levels and formats. Chris Shaw, Cobalt’s vp of sales, made the announcement from Company headquarters in Urbana, IL.

“Tempo is a complete rebuild of an existing trailer into the HD world,” commented Roger Redensek, Project Manager at Trio Video. “Our priorities included building a truck that sustained our industry-wide reputation for excellence while meeting a very tight budget. Cobalt’s superior, reliable and cost-effective products enabled us to do both.”

Trio’s new Tempo carries the latest technology including a full size production control room and all the technical firepower of its larger trucks in a compact 48-foot footprint. Cobalt equipment comprises the core of Trio’s infrastructure with the Company’s 9000 series HD dual DAs, and analog audio DAs used for video and audio signal distribution, and advanced audio processing and signal conversion achieved through its Fusion3G® 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion range.

