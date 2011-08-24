The New Control Room at Central Arizona College’s Recording Engineering Program Gets a Lift with Genelec 8260A 3-Way Monitors

— Genelec’s acclaimed proprietary GLM™ and AutoCal™ technology let the control room be

used as a teaching environment, as students and instructors can move around the room and don’t have to stay locked to the traditional sweet spot —

NATICK, MA, August 23, 2011 — Genelec Active DSP Monitors continuously demonstrate how they help make professional audio environments flexible and sound better, and that is exactly what a new pair of Genelec 8260A Tri-Amplified DSP monitors have done for the recently expanded Entertainment Industry Technology A.A.S. degree program at Central Arizona College in Coolidge, Arizona. The Signal Peak campus, one of ten locations in the Pinal County Community College District, has a new control room – the facility’s third – that will be used as a teaching environment for the school’s recording engineering program, and monitoring environment that can accommodate as many as 15 students and allow instructors to move about the room as needed. The Genelec 8260A monitors are equipped with Genelec's renowned AutoCal™ automated room calibration, which provides consistent and accurate monitoring for a multichannel audio system in widely varying room environments.

“I’ve been a fan of Genelecs for years, and when Central Arizona College asked me for product recommendations, I knew exactly what to specify for monitoring,” says Spunky Brunone, Owner of The Audio DAWg, a Dallas-area full-service pro audio sales, installation and design company that handled the equipping of the studio at Central Arizona College. In this facility, the Recording Track of the Entertainment Industry Technology A.A.S. degree program, now in its fourth semester, prepares individuals for positions in the entertainment industry by providing an opportunity to gain a broad knowledge of creating a real-world home recording studio or a professional multi-track recording complex.

In addition to the Genelec 8260A monitors, The Audio DAWg also installed an Avid D-Control 48-track console and Pro Tools 9 HD system, and they also provided a large selection of microphones, mic pre’s and outboard gear. But the Genelec 8260A monitors are the heart of the room. “The ability of the 8260As to calibrate themselves for any configuration of students and instructors in the room is nothing short of amazing,” says Brunone. “They can calibrate themselves to their location. And that’s very important for a teaching environment – students can be assured they’re hearing things as they’re supposed to, no matter how many people are in the room. And they sound great, so listener fatigue is never an issue. The students and the teachers have been blown away by the sound and the performance.”

Dan Bush, Instructor for Recording Engineering and Digital Audio Workstations for Central Arizona College, agrees. “We want our students to get hands-on experience working with artists in a real-world studio setting so they are better prepared for a career as a recording engineer, and we want to expose our students to the high-end cutting-edge recording technology they are likely to encounter in a professional environment,” he explains. “The Genelec 8260s are by far the most accurate, transparent and sonically true-to-life mid-field monitors I have ever used. People are blown away by how amazing they sound, even compared to other high-end monitors that our studios employ. And the room calibration software is great – it makes a big difference to ensure that optimal monitoring will occur in a space that can be otherwise difficult to control. I really have nothing but praise for these Genelecs. Anything less than these monitors is going to hinder the full potential of any project, because these 8260As are just so clear and accurate.”