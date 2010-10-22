Bexel Partners With XOS Digital to Bring High Definition Instant Replay to College Football

BURBANK, CA, OCTOBER 22, 2010 – Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions and XOS Digital, Inc., the leading provider of content management solutions and digital media services for sports organizations, are pleased to announce a partnership to provide consultation services and infrastructure for college football organizations looking to upgrade their instant replay capabilities to high definition.

With a combined 40 years of industry experience, this newly created alliance will offer comprehensive solutions designed to accommodate clients’ needs in today’s increasingly complex collegiate broadcasting environment.

"We are very excited to once again be working with XOS Digital, the primary integration provider in the collegiate sports market, to bring high definition instant replay to college football," says Jerry Gepner, chief executive officer, Bexel. "XOS Digital’s experience, combined with Bexel's previous instant replay work with the NFL and expertise in fiber optic transport and stadium integration, will offer comprehensive, turnkey solutions to the college football market."

Bexel and XOS Digital have already worked with the Southeastern Conference, Conference USA, and the Big XII conference, to implement HD instant replay capabilities at each university within the conferences. The companies conducted a thorough review of each school’s needs, and then Bexel went on-site at each to install a system capable of transporting fully uncompressed HD/SDI.

For the transport at each school, Bexel implemented Advanced Fiber Solutions MC2 Media Converters, a highly reliable system with an OLED display that depicts transmit output, operating temperature, self-diagnostic status and receiver light input power. Bexel also installed Armored Singlemode fiber at most of the facilities, offering protection from temporary cable pulls, add-on cable runs and other circumstances that typically occur in broadcast environments.

Bexel also installed custom panels at each site, allowing users to plug in their HD/SDI cables from the truck compound and receive them in the Instant Replay Booth, with the fiber components always maintaining transparency to the truck’s engineer in chief.

"Our skilled technicians, engineers and installers were able to complete the upgrades within a day and a half on average at most universities," notes Gepner. "This was extremely important because it kept our disruption to the schools' daily operations to a minimum and our quick turnaround kept costs down."

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.