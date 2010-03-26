Music Choice Selects Broadway Systems to Manage Multi-Platform Ad Sales Operations for New SWRV Network

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March 18, 2010 — Broadway Systems, the leading provider of advertising management software for cable networks, announced today it was selected by Music Choice®, a multi-platform video and music network, to manage cross-platform advertising sales for the new SWRV™ network. SWRV (pronounced "swerve") is using the Broadway software to manage its entire operation, from sales and traffic to billing and reporting, across both its live television and Web-based platforms.

Launched Feb. 10, SWRV is a 24/7 interactive music video network that allows viewers to submit their own content, as well as vote for and rate videos. Featuring mostly mainstream pop and hit-driven videos, SWRV is available to Cox Digital Cable customers on Channel 900 in the company's New England and Virginia operations, and Cox broadband subscribers nationwide can stream the network live at www.swrv.tv. Music Choice plans to roll out the new network to more markets and multiple providers.

"SWRV represents an ambitious new direction for Music Choice," said John Sorensen, President of Broadway Systems. "Expectations were high given the sophisticated nature of the new network. We were the only vendor who could offer Music Choice a true end-to-end solution, and we were able to provide a contemporary platform that met the demands of their unique operation."

Implementation of the SWRV project began in Q3 2009 for a February rollout. Broadway Systems was able to move quickly from contract to implementation, handling several integration requirements including OpenX, a Microsoft®-preferred partner and open source ad server for Web publishers. SWRV is using Broadway's Sales Planning and Proposal, Traffic and Billing, Finance, Programming, and Stewardship modules across its operation.

According to Stu Farber, Music Choice Senior Vice President of Engineering, Operations, and IT, Music Choice did not want to deal with the inefficiencies inherent in multi-vendor environments. "We needed a partner for SWRV that was dedicated to the cable network space but could handle our channel's online needs as well," he said. "Our first month on the air was flawless. We have been very pleased with our results from Broadway Systems."

About Music Choice

Music Choice, the award-winning, multi-platform video and music network, delivers its music programming to millions of consumers nationwide through their television, online and cell phones. Music Choice programs dozens of uninterrupted music channels; produces Music Choice Originals that feature today's hottest established and emerging artists; and offers thousands of music videos. Music Choice is a partnership among subsidiaries of Microsoft Corporation, Motorola, Inc., Sony Corporation of America, EMI Music and several leading U.S. cable providers: Comcast Cable Communications, Cox Communications and Time Warner Cable. MUSIC CHOICE® is a registered trademark of Music Choice. Visit the Music Choice website at www.musicchoice.com.

About Broadway Systems

Since 2002, Broadway Systems has collaborated with companies such as Fox News, the Scripps Networks, CBS College Sports Network, Food Network, Home & Garden Television, and MLB Network to engineer a contemporary and fully integrated programming, sales, traffic, stewardship, and billing software system. Today, this platform manages more than $2.5 billion in advertising revenues for top 20 rated cable networks as well as startups. Broadway Systems offers cable networks a strategic alternative to existing vendors, one that is dedicated to their business and keeps pace with the changing needs of this dynamic industry. Find out more at www.broadwaysystems.com.