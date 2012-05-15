Grass Valley introduces K2 Summit enhancements

At the NAB 2012 Show, Grass Valley enhanced its K2 Summit media server platform with new features and functionality that make it more flexible, while supporting file-based workflows for playout and production applications.

Among the new features are support for AVCHD and H.264 file playback, as well as proxy encoding that can be both recorded and streamed over a network.

These new features are incorporated into the K2 Summit 3G server and represent the next step in the migration of the flexible record and playout platform to support Grass Valley’s innovative STRATUS Media Workflow Application Framework software.

The new server architecture has all of the core services that allow users to perform control and asset management tasks through an IT-centric service-oriented architecture (SOA) layer.

Through a software update that will be available later this year, the new K2 Summit 3G server will become 3Gb/s (1080p50/60) capable. To handle the extra data of 3G signals, 7.2TB of storage capacity is available as an option.