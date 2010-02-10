KORG DEBUTS SOUND ON SOUND (SOS) UNLIMITED TRACK PERSONAL RECORDER

— All-in-one pocket-size studio offers infinite overdubbing —

MELVILLE, NY — Korg introduces the SOUND on SOUND (SOS) Unlimited Track Recorder, which enables musicians to capture and develop musical ideas as they happen, wherever they are. Battery-powered and completely self-contained, the SOS contains a high-quality stereo microphone and a built-in speaker for all-in-one recording and monitoring.

Unlike other portable recorders (even multi-track), the SOS allows for an infinite number of overdubs or alternate takes to be recorded. Each track, take or overdub is recorded as an individual CD-quality 16-bit / 44.1 kHz WAV file, and saved directly to a microSD or microSDHC card. Accurate BWF (Broadcast Wave Format) timing information is embedded in each track, meaning all tracks will automatically line up when imported into a computer-based DAW system for further editing, mixdown and final playback. The SOS can record up to 200 songs in the traditional linear manner, or be set to loop a specific section. Memory consumption is roughly 100 recorded minutes per GB (gigabyte).

The SOS provides a number of high-end features for creating professional quality recordings. On board are 100 effect programs derived from Korg’s acclaimed REMS modeling system, divided into Guitar and Bass, Microphone and Master categories. Nine of those effects provide real-time control using the LCD touchscreen.

Additional features include:

• Built-in Guitar, Bass and Chromatic tuners

• Fifty internal rhythm patterns (with four variations each), providing a solid, steady beat

• Sound Stretch™ function that can alter the playback speed without affecting the pitch, for practice and study applications

• Backlit touchscreen display that offers extreme ease of use

• Unlimited Undo function

• Free software provides basic audio editing and easy CD burning

• Compact design that allows tabletop or handheld operation

In addition to the internal microphone, the SOS provides a 1/4" balanced instrument input, an 1/8" mic input and an 1/8" stereo line input to accommodate nearly any source recording. A stereo headphone output is also provided.

SOS owners can download the free compatible Korg Audio Utility software from www.korg.com

The SOUND on SOUND (SOS) recorder will be available April 2010 with an MSRP of $400.00.