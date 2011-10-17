ANTON/BAUER AND AUTOSCRIPT HOST “TALK TO THE EXPERTS” OPEN HOUSE

SHELTON, CT, OCTOBER 17, 2011— Vitec Group brands Anton/Bauer®, a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries and Autoscript, a worldwide leading teleprompting company, recently hosted Vitec Videocom companies, customers and dealers at its joint facility in Connecticut. During the first-of-its-kind Open House, visitors had the opportunity to meet with Videocom brands including Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, OConnor and Vinten as well as camera manufacturers ARRI, Canon, Panasonic, JVC, Sony, Ikegami and Hitachi.

Located in Shelton, Connecticut, the Anton/Bauer and Autoscript headquarters provided an ideal setting in late August for customers to visit Anton/Bauer and Autoscript, and see all the Vitec Videocom brands’ latest products and solutions, receive product training, network with other professional videographers, attend tours of the Anton/Bauer manufacturing facility and individual brand presentations. Visitors also had the opportunity to bring products to its Support Care Center for a free evaluation or battery recycling. In addition, attendees received special one day-only individual product and bundle purchasing opportunities.

“Anton/Bauer was delighted to host our first Open House and we were in good company with our customers, dealers and sister Vitec Videocom companies,” said Michael Accardi, president, Anton/Bauer. “We couldn’t think of a better location to all come together to demonstrate the solutions and power behind the brands than the Anton/Bauer and Autoscript headquarters in Shelton.”

Also on-site were representatives from leading camera manufacturers ARRI, Canon, Panasonic, JVC, Sony, Ikegami and Hitachi. As a result of strong relationships with the industry’s top camera makers, Anton/Bauer continues to develop power solutions for their Gold Mount® System to meet power demands of the latest cameras on the market.

“This Open House was a unique opportunity for us all to share a little more company insight with local customers and discuss solutions based on their specific prompting needs,” says Greg Prentiss, director of sales, Autoscript. “We look forward to inviting new and existing customers to expanded Open Houses in the future.”

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Autoscript

Established in the U.K. in 1984, with headquarters in the U.S. and the U.K., Autoscript is the world leader in the prompting industry. Autoscript provides a complete range of PC-based teleprompters, the best designed and built hardware, PC cards and software, and – with its expanding line of intuitive accessories – is the new definition in prompting. Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group. For more information visit www.autoscript.tv

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £309 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.