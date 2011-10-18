Triveni Digital CTO Rich Chernock to Address ATSC Mobile DTV Workflow at SMPTE Technical Conference & Exhibition

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Oct. 17, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that company CTO Richard Chernock will be addressing ATSC Mobile DTV delivery at the SMPTE 2011 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 24-27 in Hollywood, Calif. Chernock's presentation, "Workflow and Other Considerations for Adding Mobile Broadcast Television," is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

"ATSC Mobile DTV is an emerging technology that offers the broadcaster considerable opportunity for reaching and retaining viewers," said Chernock. "In addition to discussing considerations for launching mobile services from existing broadcast plants, I'll delve into the issue of bringing interactive content and non-real-time content into broadcast workflows, where they are touched by the same traffic and scheduling systems attached to associated linear content. I will also explore how this new workflow focus affects station architecture, and how systems are configured and controlled."

Outlining strategies for effectively adding mobile DTV services to a broadcast plant, Chernock will speak to issues of workflow, including scheduling and metadata management, as well as viewing habits, audio and video content, and content protection. He also will examine new solutions for interactive mobile DTV delivery and how the application framework of ATSC A/153, based on OMA-RME, can be leveraged to enrich mobile broadcasts with interactive elements. These new applications, as well as non-real-time content, will need to become part of a station's existing workflow.

Chernock has held many leadership roles in ATSC and SCTE, contributing to the creation of standards and practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He currently serves as chair of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TSG), chair of the non-real-time services and mobile/handheld management layer activities within ATSC, and chair of other ad hoc committees within ATSC whose work relates to metadata and transport issues. Chernock also is the founder and chairman of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Distinguished Lecturer Program.

The premier annual event for technology, production, and operations in the motion imaging industry, the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition brings together world-renowned technology thought-leaders from the media content business. As an accredited industry standards-setting body, SMPTE is also the industry's leading nonprofit association providing technology education and information to the motion imaging industry.

