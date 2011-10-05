DFT Digital Film Technology Supports LATAM Market with Demonstrations of FLEXXITY Software at CAPER 2011

DFT Digital Film Technology, provider of high-end film and digital post production solutions that preserve, manage, and deliver your pictures, will be demonstrating FLEXXITY V1.0, its specialized software suite for a number of applications including; Dailies, Archive & Restoration, and Playout & Mastering at CAPER 2011, Stand I-10 /2.

CAPER 2011 runs from October 26-28, 2011 at Centro Costa Salguero in Buenos Aires, Argentina. CAPER is an international event that brings together more than 6,000 managers, professionals, technicians and students involved in the media industry.

The Latin American film market is both rich and diverse and DFT has a long-standing history in the region with a large installed base of Spirit Telecines, Datacines and Scanners. At CAPER, post production facilities, film labs, and archive facilities will be able to experience hands-on, the feature-rich software tools that FLEXXITY offers.

FLEXXITY helps facilities maximize their value and delivery of their content. Each software application based on the FLEXXITY platform addresses a post production workflow including; digital and film dailies, archive and restoration, playout of content supporting a vast number of file and video formats, as well as ingest and transfer applications.

FLEXXITY Dailies was introduced to the global post production community in early 2011 to address the industry requirements for a more efficient digital dailies workflow software tool. FLEXXITY Dailies can be used as an on-set or post tool for both digital and film dailies. It provides native support for DPX, R3D, ARRIRAW, QuickTime, MXF and many other file formats. FLEXXITY Dailies performs image and audio synchronization of dailies material, timeline editing, color correction, image scaling, and supports parallel workflows for higher throughput and efficiency. Stereoscopic 3D support includes stereo left and right eye synchronization, color matching and parallax processing.

FLEXXITY Archive software provides an intuitive software interface for users to access archived material from disk storage as well as ingest material from film scanners. It helps perform quality control measures on archive material, image / audio synchronization, timeline editing, color correction, and image scaling. Processed files can be output in many file or video formats. This software app has built-in scratch and dirt removal, and retouching capabilities. FLEXXITY Archive is an ideal companion to the SCANITY Archive film scanner.

FLEXXITY Playout – This mastering application converts DPX, Quicktime and raw digital cinematography camera clips and generates a master for playout as video, DPX, and encoded file formats. It performs image and audio synchronization, timeline editing, EDL on-line conforming, and optional image processing such as color correction, and image scaling. It handles DPX, R3D, ARRIRAW, QuickTime and other clips natively. Stereoscopic 3D support includes stereo color matching and parallax adjustments.

FLEXXITY Playout and FLEXXITY Dailies applications also provide optional scratch / dirt removal, and retouching. Grain reduction, and image contouring is an option for all three modules. Concurrent background rendering of file outputs while the creative work continues maximizes the workflow efficiency of all the applications.

Pricing & Availability:

FLEXXITY Dailies and Playout are available as software only applications for Linux and as turnkey solution. FLEXXITY Archive is available as turnkey solution only (software + hardware). V 1.0 is available now.

Both Oliver Au, Sales Director for the Americas and Morris Lindenkreuz, FLEXXITY Product Manager will be available for sales inquiries and product demonstrations at CAPER 2011, Stand I-10 /2.