Carl Tatz Design’s PhantomFocus™ System Goes to School

— Personal studio design guru Carl Tatz shares his design secrets and acclaimed PhantomFocus™ System expertise with students and staff at Berklee College of Music and SAE Nashville, as well as contributing a chapter to Bobby Owsinski’s new tome The Studio Builder's Handbook —

Nashville, TN: “Carl Tatz has used his previous experience as a studio owner to become not only one of the most forward-looking studio designers today, but an innovator in monitoring technology as well. His PhantomFocus™ System (PFS) monitor tuning protocol is quickly becoming the standard by which all others are measured,” quotes bestselling author and music/technology advisor Bobby Owsinski, who has dedicated an entire chapter in his latest textbook, The Studio Builder's Handbook, based on a point that Carl Tatz, noted personal studio designer and creator of the PFS, drives home with knowledgeable stealth and experience: “There is nothing more important in a control room than the accuracy of your monitoring.”

Tatz also comments about his recent invitations to lecture at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, and the Nashville, Tennessee branch of SAE: “I try to give them something practical they can take with them and use right away in their own home studios.”

“Carl was so gracious to come speak with our senior audio students at SAE Nashville during Acoustics class. The students were very excited to hear about the PhantomFocus System, and the information Carl shared provided an unparalleled educational experience for our students," comments Crystal Armentrout, Director of Education, SAE Nashville.

Rob Jaczko, Chairman of the Production and Engineering Department at Berklee, recalls, “I thought the students asked some great questions and learned a lot also.”

“There are quite a few things you can do to improve your home studio monitoring that are really quite simple and very rewarding if you are willing to take the initiative to calculate your monitoring position relative to the room's acoustic peaks and nulls and deal with the first reflection points relative to what I call the Null Positioning Ensemble™,” instructed Tatz.

When Tatz extends this information to its logical end, adding many steps including various decoupling and isolation modules, subwoofer system and powerful DSP, the result is what he has achieved with the PhantomFocus System. “A lot of what I do is about myth-busting, and I've broken quite a few in developing the PhantomFocus System, choosing to rely on physics and the resulting sonic performance rather than acoustic superstitions.” And that performance is quite dramatic, as anyone who has experienced the PFS will agree.