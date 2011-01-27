Think global, act local: –Norway’s projectiondesign® gears up for unprecedented growth

Series of strategic appointments reflects manufacturer’s long-term ambitions. projectiondesign is embarking on a series of strategic appointments, which will lay the foundations for an ambitious programme of global growth and development.

People like us – they like our products, our solutions, our innovation,” comments Anders Løkke, International Marketing & Communications Manager, projectiondesign. “Our business has grown spectacularly over the past few years, but we firmly believe there is more to come. Our ambition is in being the preferred supplier of projection technology to more companies, in more regions of the world. To do that, we need to offer even higher levels of localised support than we currently provide.”

Over the next 12 months, projectiondesign plans to develop its regional manpower in a large number of territories, with the hiring of locally based Field Application Engineers, Business Development Managers, Marketing Specialists and Regional Managers. The company sees these appointments as key elements in its drive to offer genuine technology partnerships to its customer base. However, the company’s headquarters in Fredrikstad, Norway, will not be neglected, as Løkke explains:

“We have several big milestones coming up this year tasked with developing our business in key regions and market sectors. To support this, we will also be unveiling a brand-new website and reaffirming our commitment to the education of both our channel partners and their customers.

“Above all, our Norwegian HQ will continue to open its doors for customers who want to consult with us on the best approach to take to a project, and who want to see our development of leading-edge projection technology at first hand. While we are keen to expand, we will never forget that much of our success derives from our approachability and our willingness to develop bespoke solutions to complex real-world problems.”

Already having established local presence in key markets, new appointments include local contacts in Australia and Hong Kong. The company is strengthening the offices in Dubai, Germany, UK and Ireland, as well as investing in a dedicated local resource tasked with developing the strong Central and South America regions. In Norway, projectiondesign has appointed several key people lately in order to support the growth, including dedicated product marketing and product management, as well as business analysts.

