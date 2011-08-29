Facilis Technology Announces Support for Mac OS X Lion

Facilis Technology, a leader in advanced shared storage solutions for post-production and content creation, today announced that it has qualified its TerraBlock line of shared storage solutions, versions 5.0 and above, for Mac OS X Lion.

“Integrating support for OS X Lion into TerraBlock is an extension of our commitment to supporting the latest and most advanced platforms for creative professionals,” said Shane Rodbourn, SVP & general manager, Facilis. "Customers who use or purchase TerraBlock 5.0 and above can now experience the same high performance and capacity of TerraBlock with the highly anticipated OS X Lion release.”

TerraBlock, Facilis’ high-capacity, shared storage system, supports Fibre channel and Ethernet, volume and file-level control, and multiple platforms. It outperforms the competition and provides a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than that of traditional SAN infrastructure.

While Facilis TerraBlock, versions 5.0 and above are qualified for OS X Lion, not all third party creative applications that may be running on TerraBlock support the release. Facilis advises users to contact application providers to verify support before upgrading.

About Facilis Technology

Facilis Technology, Inc. was founded in 2003 to bring advanced shared storage to television and film post production at a reasonable price. The company designs and builds high-capacity, turnkey solutions that are open, flexible and scalable; enabling content creators to collaborate and work more efficiently. www.facilis.com