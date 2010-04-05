Triveni Digital Showcases Mobile Capabilities of GuideBuilder® Metadata System at 2010 NAB Mobile DTV Pavilion

PRINCETON, N.J. — April 1, 2010 — Triveni Digital today announced that its GuideBuilder® PSIP generator, a metadata management platform supporting both terrestrial and mobile DTV metadata management and generation capabilities, will be showcased within the Mobile DTV Pavilion at the 2010 NAB Show. Hosted in the LVCC South Upper Hall (SU5217H) by the ATSC and OMVC, the pavilion will highlight the latest consumer devices and broadcast services that allow viewers to watch their favorite programs while on the go. The GuideBuilder system empowers broadcasters to launch mobile DTV services with negligible alteration to their existing workflow and infrastructure.

"While mobile DTV has been a hot topic at prior NAB shows, the Mobile DTV Pavilion this year will feature technologies that support cost-effective and easy migration to mobile broadcasts," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "Successfully integrated into end-to-end solutions with a variety of industry-leading vendors and products, the GuideBuilder offers today's broadcasters a simple, low-cost means of adding mobile DTV to their current service offering."

The GuideBuilder provides mission-critical operational capabilities for both content providers and network operators by generating accurate PSIP data, while also simplifying the migration to mobile DTV by enabling the unification of fixed and mobile DTV metadata management and generation capabilities in a single platform. The Mobile DTV Pavilion demonstration will show how the GuideBuilder system fits smoothly into a station's regular broadcast workflow while managing all of the mobile ATSC metadata, thereby ensuring that the schedule flow is organized and that traffic and automation data are correct and matching what is on air.

With metadata generation for mobile services tied closely to that of the broadcaster's existing service, it is possible for the facility to maintain accurate, up-to-date program information even when last-minute changes are made to the schedule. The GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities, in accordance with the new ATSC Mobile DTV standard (A/153), also include ESG (electronic service guide) functionality to ensure up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components. Further, synchronization and coordination of the system with station equipment enables a hands-off approach while minimizing added infrastructure and training costs.

