MobiTV, Inc. and Triveni Digital Demonstrate New Interactive Mobile Broadcast Technology

Demonstration at the NAB Show Highlights New Possibilities for Mobile Media Delivery

LAS VEGAS — NAB Show — April 12, 2010 — MobiTV, Inc., in collaboration with Triveni Digital, today unveiled the MobiTV Interactivity Server and Mobile TV Client, based on the ATSC A/153 Mobile DTV standard, enabling new interactive possibilities for mobile media delivery.

The demonstration of the mobile broadcast application conducted during NAB will feature live content from MSNBC, CNBC, and Telemundo. This ready-to-deploy solution incorporates a targeted, interactive news ticker with instant updates and clickable mobile advertising into a broadcast feed without taking the user to another application like a Web browser.

"Until now, mobile broadcast technology has had very limited interactivity — something consumers are demanding," said Kay Johansson, chief technology officer for MobiTV, Inc. "This demonstration highlights the future of mobile media: targeted content that is actionable and moves broadcast TV from a one-way user experience to a two-way interactive engagement."

The combined solution from MobiTV and Triveni Digital allows broadcasters to create additional revenue streams that were previously not possible. For example, in addition to interactive services such as weather and traffic, broadcasters now can utilize interactive advertising with click-throughs and socially engage with their audiences in the form of real-time voting to provide direct feedback on hot topics.

The MobiTV Interactivity Server and Mobile TV client uses the application framework of ATSC A/153, which is based on OMA RME, and is supported by the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder®, which also enables transmission of mobile metadata so that mobile users can select and change viewing channels and access information about current show, duration, rating, and other characteristics.

"Interactivity is a very important component of mobile television for both broadcasters and viewers," said Rich Chernock, chief technology officer for Triveni Digital. "The collaboration between Triveni Digital and MobiTV demonstrates a practical implementation of RME interactivity, allowing the separation of authoring interactive content and synchronized RME content insertion into the MobileDTV stream using the GuideBuilder system already in place at the station for fixed and mobile metadata management."

# # #

About MobiTV, Inc.

MobiTV, Inc. is the leading provider of technology solutions that deliver media over wireless and broadband networks. MobiTV, Inc.'s flexible platform powers an end-to-end managed service for content ingestion, encoding and optimized delivery of media for major mobile operators including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon, as well as marquee partners like CBS, ESPN, MTV Networks, NBC, Warner Music, and more.

The strength of the MobiTV, Inc. technology platform is showcased through the company's own product called MobiTV, a feature-rich, personalized, and intuitive mobile experience.

MobiTV, Inc. powers the experiences of live television, premium, and primetime programming, video-on-demand, as well as digital and satellite music services across hundreds of mobile handsets on all major device platforms including RIM, BREW, Java, Android, iPhone, WebOS, WinMo, Palm, and more.

Founded in 1999, MobiTV, Inc. is a privately held company with headquarters in Emeryville, Calif.

For more information about MobiTV, Inc.'s hosted content delivery technology and solutions, please visit www.mobitv.com/technology.

For more information about commercially available applications powered by MobiTV, please visit www.mobitv.com/products/apps/.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that provide for the management and distribution of data and metadata in DTV, mobile DTV, and IPTV streams. Triveni Digital's products for DVB SI, ATSC PSIP, data broadcasting, stream analysis, and monitoring are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.