FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY INSTALLS SOLID STATE LOGIC DUALITY SE CONSOLE IN NEW AUDIO STUDIO

72-Channel Duality Largest Education Installation in the World

WINTER PARK, FL – Full Sail University, which offers degree programs in everything from recording arts and film to game and web design, recently installed a 72-channel Solid State Logic Duality SE console as the centerpiece of its new flagship recording studio, the Audio Temple. This installation represents the largest Duality in an educational institution. The expansion was part of the Full Sail Gateway Studios project encompassing a live performance hall, a game production studio and the new, state-of-the-art recording studio. Duality was the console of choice as it best represents the future of the recording industry for Full Sail, while providing the reliability, sound quality and in depth learning experience for the students. Duality joins three SSL J Series, 13 SSL AWS 900+ and seven SSL Matrix consoles to offer an industry standard user interface for all levels of study.

“We were building a studio called the Audio Temple, so it had to be the best of the best for our students,” says Dana Roun, director of audio programs for Full Sail University. “Our choice of the Duality SE was based on our very positive experience over the years with SSL for product reliability and excellent service and support. A purchase of this magnitude goes way beyond point of sale and we know that SSL will be there for any need. We also considered the longevity of the purchase in terms of industry relevance for the next five to ten years. The Duality SE met or exceeded all our expectations and we couldn’t be happier with our choice.”

The design philosophy for the new complex was centered on the concept of collaboration between the various media disciplines represented at Full Sail University. To that end, the Duality SE control room overlooks a large studio space with associated isolation booth, which can accommodate a small orchestra, and is connected to the 500-seat, multi-purpose performance venue. This venue is host to professional bands to enhance the learning experience for both live sound production and studio recording students. The advantage of having a large frame Duality SE is its capability to address complex set ups for the live venue.

“The new Duality SE allows us to bring in an act the size of the Orlando Symphony and be able to track 72 microphones to any capture format, digital or analogue,” says Darren Schneider, course director for session recording for Full Sail University. “This console also represents a giant leap in sound quality through the addition of the VHD pre amps. Being able to track clean and then mix back through the VHD circuit gives our students an extremely wide pallet of sound choices right on the console. We have the VHD modules in our multiple SSL XLogic X-Rack systems that are associated with all our mix consoles, so the students are very familiar with the sonic power these pre amps offer.”

In the final analysis, the choice of the Duality SE was based on the realities of the market place for the graduates. According to Scott Dansby, director of industry relations for Full Sail University, “Duality is a console that people are using, and more and more studios are installing, so it just makes sense that this is the console we want to teach our students on. The new Full Sail Gateway Studios project will allow for expanded creative interchange between our different course offerings where a development team for a game might require an orchestral sound track for a cinematic segment. Duality is the perfect choice to handle the advanced audio needs for all situations.”

