AJA Video To Support Thunderbolt™ on Windows

Grass Valley, CA — AJA Video Systems announced support for Thunderbolt on Windows with select products in its line of professional video I/O solutions. Today Intel is demonstrating the first Windows PCs with Thunderbolt ports to deliver ultra-fast bi-directional 10Gbs performance to video professionals.

The speed of Thunderbolt-enabled data transfer offers myriad advantages for video workflows. “The popularity of Thunderbolt is apparent in the rapid rate of adoption of our Io XT video I/O device with dual-Thunderbolt ports,” said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. “The increased speed provided to external devices by Thunderbolt has really given our Mac customers great flexibility and we’re looking forward to providing the same level of support to our Windows customers as well.”

“Thunderbolt delivers unparalleled performance, flexibility and simplicity to personal computing.” said Jason Ziller, Intel’s director of Thunderbolt Marketing, “Products like the Io XT from AJA Video Systems help highlight what Thunderbolt makes possible.”

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion and desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post-production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.

