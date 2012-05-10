Top Television Stations in Malaysia Select Power Options, On-Camera Lighting From Anton/Bauer

SHELTON, CT, MAY 10, 2012—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is pleased to announce it is the battery provider of choice for leading television stations in Malaysia. Whether shooting live events or the evening news, Anton/Bauer batteries, chargers and on-camera lighting have become a trusted part of production ensembles in the region.

For more than 10 years, System Television Malaysia (TV3) and the Astro satellite television broadcasting service have been exclusively using Anton/Bauer batteries and chargers to help power Panasonic professional cameras. During broadcasts, live telecasts and recorded programs, these stations trust the DIONIC® 90, DIONIC HC and DIONIC HCX, among other batteries from Anton/Bauer, to provide maximum battery performance, superior reliability and legendary life cycle.

The DIONIC 90 was designed by Anton/Bauer to deliver consistently reliable performance even in the most challenging shooting environments on Earth. Weighing only 1.7 pounds, the DIONIC 90 is a 95 Wh battery that can handle a consistent load of six amps, and offers run times ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts. What’s more, the DIONIC HC series was designed to handle the demands of today’s power-hungry equipment, utilizing advanced lightweight, high-current and high-capacity lithium ion cells. The HC series utilizes a honeycomb design to protect cells from puncture and minimize damage in the event of failure. The 91 Wh DIONIC HC sustains a 10-amp draw and can operate a 40-watt HD camera for more than two hours. The DIONIC HCX is a 124 Wh capacity battery with the ability to sustain a 10-amp draw, and run a 40-watt camera with a 20-watt light for two hours. Both include a motion-detection feature that incorporates a “deep sleep” setting reducing battery self-discharge, allowing for extended periods of storage with minimal capacity loss. The battery can be “awakened” by the built-in motion sensor.

To make available precise run-time data and superior reliability, the DIONIC 90, DIONIC HC and DIONIC HCX all include an enhanced RealTime® LCD fuel gauge to display up to nine hours of run time (under low power load conditions) using a seven-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals.

“Anton/Bauer batteries are an ideal fit for these stations because they are compatible with every camera they use now and also in the future,” says Chee San Wan, general manager of VME Broadcast Sdn Bhd, the company’s distributor in the Malaysia market. “The batteries are safe, optimized for performance and can detect camera loads. They prove to be a worthy investment time after time.”

The local stations also use the Ultralight 2-20 (UL2-20) camera-mounted lights. The Ultralight system was designed to include a variety of lighting options, including LED, HMI and tungsten, and provides creative options and flexibility to achieve the perfect light for any shot quickly and seamlessly. Featuring the integral 20” PowerTap® cable, which plugs directly into the PowerTap receptacle on all Gold Mounts®, the Ultralight System shares power with the camera from a single battery. The compact, lightweight UL2 base is the foundation of this quick-change head module system without adding any perceptible weight, bulk or external cables. Unlike other on-camera lights, with the head module removed, the base folds down into itself like a pocketknife and can remain on the camera at all times, even when the camera is in its case.

