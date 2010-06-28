Nucomm's CamPac2 And Newscaster DR1 Helps Kick Off Associated Press' World Cup Soccer News Coverage

With the eyes of the world trained on South Africa and the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Nucomm, a Vitec Group brand and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment, Government, Military and International marketplace, is supplying its lightweight CamPac2 HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter and Newscaster DR1 Diversity Receiver to the video news arm of international news agency, Associated Press (AP), to extend its news coverage of events surrounding the tournament.

Incorporating features such as direct IQ modulation and enhanced operator menus, the CamPac2 is available in popular bands between 2GHz and 7.5GHz. It can be mounted to professional cameras via Anton/Bauer batteries or integrated adapter plates for Sony V-Lock battery types. It is equipped with a variable-bandwidth COFDM modulator and a high-quality MPEG-2 encoder that can be configured for either HD or SD, both of which deliver ultra-low latency.

Outfitted with dual audio inputs that can be arranged for microphone, line level or AES/EBU digital sound, the CamPac 2's audio can be easily set using the programmable gain. Its digital VU meters are illustrated on the color TFT display. Built with a unique wheel that senses the position of one's fingertips, the CamPac 2's control panel offers easy navigation through a simplified menu system. Epitomizing flexibility, its control panel can be removed and replaced through an optional extender that allows remote use of up to 100 feet via an RS-232/RS-485, a PDA or PC.

The Newscaster DR1 receiver can be configured with dual or quad diversity demodulators using maximum ratio combining, which significantly improves the robustness of higher data rate COFDM modulation. Greater data rates provide improved video quality. Spatial diversity increases system performance by digitally combining signals with different characteristics. This essentially fills in the gaps in the channel and provides improved path reliability. The built-in spectrum analyzer gives an instant analysis of the selected channel and can be used to minimize multi-path or see if the channel is clear from interference; individual antennas can be switched off as required to maximize link reliability.

"We are delighted to provide our CamPac2 and Newscaster DR1 state-of-the-art wireless transmitter and receiver to AP for its news coverage of what is undoubtedly the biggest sporting event this year," says Simon Clifford, Integrated Microwave Technologies Director of International Sales.